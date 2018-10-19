UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department Investigating Oak Hill Home Fire, Leaving One Person On Fire

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A residential fire was reported yesterday in Oak Hill just after 4:30 PM on St. Clair St. Fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope and Fayetteville responded to contain the blaze. The home’s occupant, Robert Wriston (age 53), suffered burns and was medically transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital for treatment.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Early indications are that the fire was intentionally set, but a motive is still being established. The condition of the occupant is currently unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One person is in critical condition after catching on fire after a fire broke out in an apartment.

According to officials, a garage apartment located on St. Clair Ave. in Oak Hill caught on fire at around 4:55 pm. When fire officials arrived the structure had heavy smoke and flames shooting out.

The person was flown to a Hospital in critical condition. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Oak Hill Fire and Fayette County Arson team is investigating the incident.

Mount Hope Fire, Fayetteville Fire, Oak Hill Fire Department, along with Jan-Care responded to the scene.