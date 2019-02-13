UPDATE: Sheriff Fridley Says Investigation Underway After Potential Security Threat At Midland Trail

UPDATE: HICO, WV (WOAY) – A potential security situation at Midland Trail High School has been given the all-clear. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At about 10:30 this morning, notification was received of a potential security situation at Midland Trail High School. Multiple Deputies were on scene within minutes and immediately began securing the structure and its students. The school staff and deputies followed in-place procedures, and every measure was taken to render the location safe, and students/staff secure and comfortable.

The school was under lockdown and search status for about two hours before students and staff were released back to normal status.

“The school staff did a wonderful job securing the building prior to police arrival and making sure the students were calm and comfortable,” says Sheriff Fridley. “The extremely cooperative and polite nature of the students was greatly appreciated and made this incident run very smooth and efficient”.

This incident still remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

————————

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

We are still working to gather more information on why the school was placed on lockdown.

————————

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail High School has been placed on lockdown.

Currently, law officials tell WOAY, that Midland Trail High School has been placed on a soft lockdown due to a security concern. It is not known what the security concern is at this time. All the students are safe.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.