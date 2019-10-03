UPDATE: Second man charged with arson after allegedly burning down a home

UPDATE: A second man has been arrested and charged for allegedly burning down a home in Rhodell.

According to court documents, Matthew Meadows persuaded Dennis Wilson and a juvenile to set fire to the home. During the investigation, the officer learned that on numerous occasions at the fire station and other fire department functions Mr. Meadows would ask Mr. Wilson and the juvenile when they were going to give them a call.

Meadows is currently out on bond but was also charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy.

—————-

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly burning down a house in Raleigh County.

According to the State Fire Marshal, an investigation was requested for a home on Coal City Road in Rhodell on August 26, 2019. Interviews with Dennis Wilson and others from the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department, the officer learned that Mr. Wilson, an adult female driver, and two juveniles set fire to a structure located at 6114 Tams Highway in Rhodell that occurred a couple of weeks prior.

It was later learned that Wilson, the female driver, and two juveniles left the females house on Riffe’s Branch in Rhodell, went to the juvenile’s home in Amigo, got gasoline, and put it in a water bottle. They drove to the home on Tams Highway in Rhodell, where Mr. Wilson got out of the car with the older juvenile.

The older juvenile watched the area while Mr. Wilson went into the home and poured gasoline onto a mattress, and set it on fire. All of them left and returned to the female’s home. The brother to the older juvenile called 911 and reported the fire.

Wilson is charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy, he is being held in SRJ under a 50,000 dollar bond.