UPDATE: Second Body Found In Raleigh County Identified

UPDATE: 10/17/18 @11 am – COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The second body found off Sullivan Road back on August 15, 2018 has been identified.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deartment says Lauren Jenkins is the female. She was reported missing from the Wheeling area on August 3, 2018.

Vossen and Jenkins were identified by dental records.

Deputies say, they believe the two were killed in the Wheeling area and the bodies were left in Raleigh County.

A homicide investigation is underway.

—————————

UPDATE: 8/27/18- COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – One of the bodies found off of Sullivan Road has been identified.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department says Trevor Vossen, 27, of Wheeling, WV, was one of the people found.

Investigators are still waiting for the other person to be identified by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office.

——————————-

UPDATE: 8/24/18 1 pm – COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The two bodies found on Sullivan Road may be from two missing people from Wheeling, West Virginia.

A press conference held Friday afternoon by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the State Medical Office has yet to identify the bodies.

Deputies say, Trevor Vossen, a white male, 27 years old, 5’8″ 170 pounds and Lauren Jenkins, a black female, 28 years old, 5’5″, 170 pounds, went missing on Friday, August 3rd, 2018.

Lauren Jenkins was 5 months pregnant when she went missing.

Deputies are looking for a white Honda Accord, with a West Virginia license plate 73K-986.

If you have any information regarding the two missing people or the location of the white Honda Accord, please contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300.

———————————————

UPDATE 8/15/18 9:15 pm – COAL CITY (WOAY) – The bones found in Raleigh County have been confirmed to be that of two different people.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Vanmeter says this is being treated as a homicide. He was unable to comment on how long the remains have been at this location.

———————————————

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating remains found by a logging crew working along Sullivan Road in Coal City.

Details are limited at this time, it is unclear if they are human remains or from an animal.

