UPDATE: Route 60 Re-opens After Fire Breaks Out In Fayette County, 3 Homes Damaged

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 02, 2019, 14:48 pm

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A fire that broke out in Fayette County has now been contained, but three homes have been damaged.

One home was destroyed and two other homes were damaged. Route 60 is now back open. On scene, investigators say it could have started from a cigarette.

Stay with WOAY for further updates.

———————

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A massive fire has caused portions of Route 60 in Fayette County to close.

Fayette County Emergency Management says that Route 60 near the Go-Mart in Alloy will be closed until further notice due to a large fire.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. Seven fire departments are currently on the scene fighting it now.

Stay with WOAY for further updates.

Tyler Barker

