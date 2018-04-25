Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
UPDATE: Road Still Closed In Oak Hill After Crash
By Daniella HankeyApr 25, 2018, 07:57 am
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Shortly after 5a.m. a pickup truck traveling on Main Street near Wendy’s in Downtown Oak Hill lost control and struck a building causing a power pole to snap in half.
Roads on Main Street to Summerlee Road to Central Avenue will be closed for sometime.
The driver of truck was taken to Plateau Medical Center for minor injuries.
Oak Hill Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded along with the Oak Hill City Police.
The Oak Hill City Police will be Investigating the cause of the wreck.
Stay with WOAY on this developing story.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
