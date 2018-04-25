UPDATE: Road Still Closed In Oak Hill After Crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Shortly after 5a.m. a pickup truck traveling on Main Street near Wendy’s in Downtown Oak Hill lost control and struck a building causing a power pole to snap in half.

Roads on Main Street to Summerlee Road to Central Avenue will be closed for sometime.

The driver of truck was taken to Plateau Medical Center for minor injuries.

Oak Hill Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded along with the Oak Hill City Police.

The Oak Hill City Police will be Investigating the cause of the wreck.

