UPDATE: Reward Up To 10,000 Dollars On Arrest Of A Man Who Shot A Bluefield Police Officer

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The reward leading to an arrest of a man who shot a police office in Bluefield has increased to 10,000 dollars.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined the U.S. Marshals Service, by matching the reward amount of $5,000.00, making the total reward for information which leads to the arrest and apprehension of Donquale M. Gray to be $10,000.00.

The search continues for shooting suspect, Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, WV, with concentrated efforts in the Princeton, WV area. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the ATF, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, have been operating 24 hours a day to locate this armed and dangerous suspect.

Michael Baylous, United States Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia, states, “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help law enforcement locate this dangerous suspect. A person who would intentionally inflict harm upon a police officer, who stands as a symbol of justice within our free society, would not hesitate to harm anyone. Any tips which could aid law enforcement in apprehending this suspect would be greatly appreciated.”

“ATF works closely with law enforcement across the nation each and every day to serve the public, to prevent violent crimes, and to keep our communities safe. Today, we are requesting the public’s assistance in bringing to justice the violent criminal responsible for using a firearm to attack one of our own. ATF will work tirelessly to see that the criminal responsible for this cowardly attack is apprehended and brought to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict, ATF Washington Field Division.

Information concerning the investigation or the whereabouts of GRAY can be submitted to the following email addresses: USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, questions@VSP.VIRGINIA.GOV. Should the information be of a critical or urgent nature, please call 911 or local law enforcement directly.

——————————

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A reward is being offered on the whereabouts and an arrest for a man who shot a police officer.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a 5,000 dollar reward for the location and arrest of Donquale Maurice Gray, 25.

If you know where Gray may be, please contact 911 immediately.

—————————

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer was shot, Police looking for suspect.

The Bluefield Virginia Police Department is searching for Donquale Maurice Gray, 25. Gray is believed to armed and dangerous and is the suspect in the shooting of a Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer around midnight in Bluefield, VA.

Gray is 6’1 and weights 185 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. Type of clothing he is wearing is unknown. His last known address is Bluefield, West Virginia.

He was last seen driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with #WestVirginia plate 53U 974. UPDATE: Vehicle has been recovered. Now believed Gray is on foot.

Anyone with information about Gray and/or the vehicle and/or the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.