UPDATE: Reward Offered For An Escaped Inmate, Now May Be In Greenbrier County

UPDATE: GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Man who is wanted after escaping police custody was sighted at Super 8 Motel in Lewisburg.

The U.S. Marshal’s office has confirmed to us that fugitive escapee JOSHUA KEEN obtained a room throughout the night at the Super 8 Motel in Lewisburg, WV. The clerk believes Keen departed around 05:00 am this morning and the Marshal’s have also found evidence in the room to suggest Keen has changed his facial appearance, possibly to a clean-shaven look.

Information at this time suggests Keen is still in the Lewisburg area with nothing to suggest he is in possession of a vehicle.

Residents of the area are asked to be vigilant of hitch-hikers and to please contact law enforcement if they suspect they have seen Keen IMMEDIATELY!

UPDATE: GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Escaped inmate is believed to be in Greenbrier County.

Overnight, the Greenbrier County, WV Sheriff’s Office recovered the flatbed truck operated by JOSHUA KEEN, that was shared via social media and news outlets yesterday, in the Lewisburg, WV area. Another positive sighting of Keen was made at the Wal-Mart in Lewisburg, WV. Police, the U.S. Marshal’s, and the Greenbrier Co., WV Sheriff’s Office are working diligently in efforts to locate Keen.

At this time, we are not aware of any vehicle Keen may be in now. Any information is sincerely appreciated & encouraged the continued assistance from the public with tips regarding the whereabouts of JOSHUA KEEN.

Please continue to contact us @ 276-964-9134, your local 911 or police agency, or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at (1-877-926-8332).

UPDATE: RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – A 2,000 dollar reward is being offered leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate.

Earlier today, new information led to a positive sighting of wanted fugitive escapee JOSHUA KEEN in the Jolo, WV area of McDowell County on Sunday, 3/31/19 at approximately 12:50 pm.

The picture below is a still frame of surveillance video of a nearby convenience store showing a truck that is believed to be a mid 1990’s model Ford flatbed, possibly an F250 with Virginia Tags. On the flatbed is believed to be a fuel tank closest to the cab.

It is driven and occupied by the sole occupant, wanted fugitive, JOSHUA KEEN at the time of this photo.

If anyone has any information regarding the vehicle or the whereabouts of JOSHUA KEEN, please contact 276-964-9134, 911, the US Marshal’s (1-877-926-8332), or your local police department.

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY)- The Richlands Police Department, is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

In a Facebook post, the department says, 36-year-old Joshua Adam Keen escaped while at Clinch Valley Medical Center.

The post goes on to say Friday, March 29th, at 5:15 P.M., Keen escaped custody from a corrections officer while at CVMC.

Keen was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit. Police are asking the public to not approach Keen if you see him.

If you have any information on where Keen is located contact the Richlands Police Department at (276)-964-9134 or call 911.