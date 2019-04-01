UPDATE: Reward Offered For An Arrest On Escaped Inmate

UPDATE: RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – A 2,000 dollar reward is being offered leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate.

Earlier today, new information led to a positive sighting of wanted fugitive escapee JOSHUA KEEN in the Jolo, WV area of McDowell County on Sunday, 3/31/19 at approximately 12:50 pm.

The picture below is a still frame of surveillance video of a nearby convenience store showing a truck that is believed to be a mid 1990’s model Ford flatbed, possibly an F250 with Virginia Tags. On the flatbed is believed to be a fuel tank closest to the cab.

It is driven and occupied by the sole occupant, wanted fugitive, JOSHUA KEEN at the time of this photo.

If anyone has any information regarding the vehicle or the whereabouts of JOSHUA KEEN, please contact 276-964-9134, 911, the US Marshal’s (1-877-926-8332), or your local police department.

———————

RICHLANDS,VA (WOAY)- The Richlands Police Department, is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

In a Facebook post, the department says, 36-year-old Joshua Adam Keen escaped while at Clinch Valley Medical Center.

The post goes on to say Friday, March 29th, at 5:15 P.M., Keen escaped custody from a corrections officer while at CVMC.

Keen was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit. Police are asking the public to not approach Keen if you see him.

If you have any information on where Keen is located contact the Richlands Police Department at (276)-964-9134 or call 911.