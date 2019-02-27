UPDATE: Reward Increased To 25,000 Dollars On Arrest Of A Man Who Shot A Bluefield Police Officer

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Reward increased to 25,000 dollars for a man wanted for shooting a police officer in Bluefield, VA.

Acting United States Marshal Richard Sellers (W/VA) and Bluefield, Virginia Police Chief M. Shane Gunter announce the raising of the reward amount for information leading to the capture of fugitive Donquale Gray.

The reward, previously offered in the combined amount of $10,000 by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in the amount of $5,000 per agency, and the independent reward, offered by the National Police Defense Foundation’s Safe Cops Program, of $10,000, has again been enhanced by the City of Bluefield, Virginia in the amount of $5,000.

The rewards offered by the two law enforcement agencies are offered for information which directly leads to the apprehension of fugitive Gray, as is the reward offered by the City of Bluefield, Virginia. The reward offered by the Safe Cop Program requires not only information leading to the arrest of Gray, but also criterion specifically set forth by the private organization which requires conviction.

Based upon the aforementioned, the total reward now stands at $25,000, if all criterion are met.

“As the fugitive investigation continues, we urge the public to provide us with information concerning Mr. Gray, as it is only a matter of time until he will likely harm another officer or citizen, ” stated Acting U.S. Marshal Richard Sellers. “Further, not only can the public utilize the previously noted email addresses, but also utilize the new U.S. Marshals Service TIPS app, which can be downloaded onto smartphones from their user stores. This is a direct channel to investigators and will allow confidentiality. We continue to urge Mr. Gray to surrender, and assure those aiding him, that they will face justice as well.”

Any person, whether they are seeking the reward or wish to remain anonymous, may contact law enforcement with any information on fugitive Gray by emailing: USMS84.TIPS@USDOJ.GOV and questions@vsp.virginia.gov, or by calling their local 911 center if the information is urgent in nature and a safety issue.

The U.S. Marshals Service, in partnership with the ATF, Virginia State Police, and multiple other agencies, continue their search for fugitive Gray. We wish to express our most sincere appreciation to all law enforcement officers and agencies who have aided in the fugitive investigation, as well as businesses and members of the community who have helped as well.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrests more violent fugitives annually than all other federal agencies combined. For more information, go to www.usmarshals.gov.

——————

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Reward increased to 20,000 for a man wanted for shooting a police officer in Bluefield, VA.

Acting United States Marshal Richard Sellers (W/VA) and United States Marshal Michael Baylous (S/WV) announce the doubling of the reward amount for fugitive Donquale Gray.

The reward, previously offered in the combined amount of $10,000 by both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, in the amount of $5000.00 per agency, has now received additional support by the National Police Defense Foundation’s Safe Cops Program, an independent private organization, who will offer an additional $10,000.00.

The rewards offered by the two law enforcement agencies are offered for information which directly leads to the apprehension of fugitive Gray. The reward offered by the Safe Cop Program requires not only information leading to the arrest of Gray, but also criterion specifically set forth by the private organization which requires conviction.

Based upon the aforementioned, the total reward now stands at $20,000.00, if all criterion are met.

“It is imperative that we get this violent fugitive apprehendedand off our streets, before he harms another officer or citizen. We also wish to express our appreciation to the Safe Cop Program for their willingness to independently support law enforcement by offering this generous reward ” stated Acting U.S. Marshal Richard Sellers. “As I previously stated, each citizen or associate of Mr. Graybears responsibility for keeping our communities safe and aiding law enforcement when someone this dangerous is on the run. I encourage Mr. Gray to surrender, but also ask that anyone with information please come forward,” added U.S. Marshal Baylous.

Any person, whether they are seeking the reward or wish to remain anonymous, may contact law enforcement with any information on fugitive Gray by emailing: USMS84.TIPS@USDOJ.GOV and questions@VSP.Virginia.Gov, or by calling their local 911 center if the information is urgent in nature and a safety issue.

The U.S. Marshals Service, in partnership with the ATF, Virginia State Police, and multiple other agencies, continue their search for fugitive Gray. We wish to express our most sincere appreciation to all law enforcement officers and agencies who have aided in the fugitive investigation, as well as businesses and members of the community who have helped as well.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrests more violent fugitives annually than all other federal agencies combined. For more information, go to www.usmarshals.gov.

——————

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – State and federal authorities are continuing their coordinated efforts to locate the West Virginia man wanted for shooting a Bluefield, Va. Police Officer last weekend. A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Donquale “DJ” Gray, 25, who is wanted in Virginia for attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, West Virginia State Police and local law enforcement on both sides of the state line have been following up on dozens of tips related to the possible whereabouts of Gray. Most recently Gray’s been living in Bluefield, W.Va. He is originally from Chicago, Ill., and is known to frequent family and friends in Chicago.

Gray shot a 29-year-old Bluefield, VA Police Officer last Saturday night (Feb. 16) during a traffic stop on Route 460 near Exit 3 in the town of Bluefield, Va. The officer survived his wounds and is still recovering. For his safety, the officer’s name is not being released at this time.

Gray was the passenger in a 2008 Toyota Yaris that the officer had stopped for an equipment violation at approximately 11:45 p.m. Gray began shooting at and wounded the Bluefield, Va. Police Officer as the officer was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.

The Bluefield, Va. Officer and a second Bluefield, Va. Officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota’s driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered. Gray got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The Toyota was found abandoned a few hours later in Bluefield, W.Va.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. He was not injured in the shooting. Nor was the other Bluefield, Va. Police Officer at the scene.

——————–

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The reward leading to the arrest of a man who shot a police officer in Bluefield has increased to 10,000 dollars.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has joined the U.S. Marshals Service, by matching the reward amount of $5,000.00, making the total reward for information which leads to the arrest and apprehension of Donquale M. Gray to be $10,000.00.

The search continues for shooting suspect, Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, WV, with concentrated efforts in the Princeton, WV area. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the ATF, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, have been operating 24 hours a day to locate this armed and dangerous suspect.

Michael Baylous, United States Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia, states, “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help law enforcement locate this dangerous suspect. A person who would intentionally inflict harm upon a police officer, who stands as a symbol of justice within our free society, would not hesitate to harm anyone. Any tips which could aid law enforcement in apprehending this suspect would be greatly appreciated.”

“ATF works closely with law enforcement across the nation each and every day to serve the public, to prevent violent crimes, and to keep our communities safe. Today, we are requesting the public’s assistance in bringing to justice the violent criminal responsible for using a firearm to attack one of our own. ATF will work tirelessly to see that the criminal responsible for this cowardly attack is apprehended and brought to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict, ATF Washington Field Division.

Information concerning the investigation or the whereabouts of GRAY can be submitted to the following email addresses: USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov, questions@VSP.VIRGINIA.GOV. Should the information be of a critical or urgent nature, please call 911 or local law enforcement directly.

——————————

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A reward is being offered on the whereabouts and an arrest for a man who shot a police officer.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a 5,000 dollar reward for the location and arrest of Donquale Maurice Gray, 25.

If you know where Gray may be, please contact 911 immediately.

—————————

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer was shot, Police looking for suspect.

The Bluefield Virginia Police Department is searching for Donquale Maurice Gray, 25. Gray is believed to armed and dangerous and is the suspect in the shooting of a Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer around midnight in Bluefield, VA.

Gray is 6’1 and weights 185 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. Type of clothing he is wearing is unknown. His last known address is Bluefield, West Virginia.

He was last seen driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with #WestVirginia plate 53U 974. UPDATE: Vehicle has been recovered. Now believed Gray is on foot.

Anyone with information about Gray and/or the vehicle and/or the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.