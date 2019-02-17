UPDATE: Reward Being Offered For A Wanted Man Who Shot Police Officer

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A reward is being offered on the whereabouts and an arrest for a man who shot a police officer.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a 5,000 dollar reward for the location and arrest of Donquale Maurice Gray, 25.

If you know where Gray may be, please contact 911 immediately.

—————————

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer was shot, Police looking for suspect.

The Bluefield Virginia Police Department is searching for Donquale Maurice Gray, 25. Gray is believed to armed and dangerous and is the suspect in the shooting of a Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer around midnight in Bluefield, VA.

Gray is 6’1 and weights 185 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. Type of clothing he is wearing is unknown. His last known address is Bluefield, West Virginia.

He was last seen driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback with #WestVirginia plate 53U 974. UPDATE: Vehicle has been recovered. Now believed Gray is on foot.

Anyone with information about Gray and/or the vehicle and/or the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.