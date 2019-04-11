UPDATE: Raleigh County Missing Teen Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A missing teen from Raleigh County has been found safe.

—————————–

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile named Ashley Canfield.

Ashley was last seen on April 08, 2019, at a family members house in the Farley Branch Road area of Raleigh County and has not been heard from since.

Ashley is 17 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has bluish eyes and has long hair that is usually dark colored. Ashley was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in them and a green and white jacket.

Ashley may be in the Mercer County area in the company of a male subject. It is unknown if Ashley is missing by her own volition or against her will.

Anyone who knows where Ashley is or thinks they may have seen her please call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Crimestoppers tips can also be left at www.crimestopperswv.com.