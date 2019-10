UPDATE: The cause of the smoke was due to a dryer. No injuries or damages were reported.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County has been evacuated.

According to dispatchers, a call came in at 10:26 am from the Humane Society of smoke filling up the hallway. It is unknown what caused the smoke but all employees were told to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Beckley Fire and Jan Care responded to the scene.