UPDATE: Raleigh County couple sentenced after giving a teenager Viagra and sexually abusing him

UPDATE (11/22/2019 at 9:30 am) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman was sentenced to up to five years after sexually abusing a teenage boy and giving him viagra.

On Thursday, in Raleigh County Court, Judge Robert Burnside sentenced Melinda Blankenship to 1-5 years to the penitentiary and 20-year of supervision after she is released from jail.

Blankenship was accused of two counts of third-degree sexual assault back February 2018 for the alleged sexual abuse of the teenage boy.

James Blankenship was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and sentenced to 1-5 years in the penitentiary.

The two gave the young teenager viagra and then sexually abused him.

—————————–

RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY) – Two people have been arrested for 3rd-degree sexual assault in Raleigh County.

On February 16, 2018, Detective Long of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melinda Blankenship for two counts of 3rd-degree sexual assault. Blankenship was charged with this crime for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old male victim.

Blankenship is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Blankenship had a male partner, James Blankenship, that was also involved in the sexual assault and he was arrested today’s date, 02-20-2018, and also charged with two counts of 3rd-degree sexual assault.