UPDATE: Rainelle man wanted for sexual abuse is arrested in Florida

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 15, 2019, 18:23 pm

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – UPDATE Aug. 16th at 12:30 pm: A man wanted for sexual abuse in Greenbrier County has been arrested in Florida.

Shawn Scott Robinson will remain in jail in Florida until he is extradited back to West Virginia.

——————-

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Police in Rainelle need your help finding a man who is wanted for sexual abuse.

Shawn Scott Robinson of Rainelle is wanted for three felony counts of sexual abuse by a parent. Robinson’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He was last seen driving a 2004 Chevy Express Van, gold or silver in color.

Robinson is believed to be armed.

If you have any information on where Robinson may be, please contact Rainelle Police or the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

