UPDATE: Princeton Police Release Names And Motive Behind Sunday’s Shooting

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2018, 18:59 pm

UPDATE (October 29, 2018, at 3 pm) PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police have identified the suspect and victim during Sunday’s shooting.

According to Lt. Pugh with Princeton Police, Jan Williams was arrested on Sunday, October 28, 2018, for shooting and killing Jason Varney, 29, of Princeton.  Police say the shooting happened because of retaliation over drugs.

A bond hearing was held in George Sadler’s courtroom and Williams was denied bond.

A preliminary hearing will be held within 110 days.

——————————————

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A shooting in Princeton leaves one person dead.

According to Princeton Police, a shooting occurred around 3:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Kee Street. A male in his 30’s died on the scene.  One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The identity of the shooter or victim has not been released, nor the motive.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

