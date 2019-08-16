Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Pregnant woman involved in early morning shooting in Beckley

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 16, 2019, 03:30 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Aug 16 at 1 pm UPDATE: Beckley Police tell WOAY that the female suspect who was shot earlier this morning is pregnant.

The victim is expected to be ok and is currently at a hospital in Charleston.  She is 21-years-old.

The suspect is currently on the run.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley PD is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened early this morning. Lt. David Allard released the following information:

The Beckley Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting on Missouri Avenue in Beckley that happened just before 1:00 a.m. this morning. A female victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. This is an active scene and investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The suspect remains at-large. Anyone with information on this incident or urged to contact Detective Sgt. Pannell or Detective Cpl. Walters at 304-256-1708. You may also contact CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com or via their P3 Tips App. If your information leads to arrest, you will be paid a cash reward and most importantly; you will never have to give your name.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

