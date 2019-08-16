UPDATE: Pregnant woman involved in early morning shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Aug 16 at 1 pm UPDATE: Beckley Police tell WOAY that the female suspect who was shot earlier this morning is pregnant.

The victim is expected to be ok and is currently at a hospital in Charleston. She is 21-years-old.

The suspect is currently on the run.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley PD is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened early this morning. Lt. David Allard released the following information:

The Beckley Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting on Missouri Avenue in Beckley that happened just before 1:00 a.m. this morning. A female victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. This is an active scene and investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The suspect remains at-large. Anyone with information on this incident or urged to contact Detective Sgt. Pannell or Detective Cpl. Walters at 304-256-1708. You may also contact CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com or via their P3 Tips App. If your information leads to arrest, you will be paid a cash reward and most importantly; you will never have to give your name.

