UPDATE: Power should be fully restored to customers by Monday

UPDATE: WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Appalachian Power has had crews working on restoring power outages after strong winds rolled through Saturday.

Appalachian Power currently has over 18,000 customers without power as of Sunday afternoon. Kanawha County was reporting the most outages. In our area, Fayette and Raleigh counties are reporting over 200 customers are still in the dark. Most will see power back on by tonight, while others should see their power restored by 10 pm Monday, January 13, 2020.

——————–

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Thousands are without power as strong winds move through the Mountain State.

Appalachian Power is reporting close to 10,000 customers without power in their area. Strong winds have downed trees and knocked out power to residents. In our area, Mercer County is reporting the most outages.

Remember to never go near a down power line. You can contact AEP to report outages.

For the latest on power outages, you can visit: http://outagemap.appalachianpower.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html