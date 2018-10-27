Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Police Searching For Two Suspects In Connection With Beckley Shooting

Terell BaileyBy Oct 26, 2018, 23:35 pm

UPDATE: According to the Beckley Police Department, officers are looking for two people involved with a shooting and armed robbery that took place at the Hargrove Street Apartments on October 23rd.

Larry Jamar Walton and Ryan Kelley Durgan-Bayne are both facing several charges, including Malicious Wounding, 1st Degree Robbery, and Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Below is a description of both suspects.

Larry Jamar Walton

DOB: 06-18-1985 (33)
Race: Black
Ht. 6’05” Wt. 230
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Last Known Address:
N. Eisenhower Drive
Beckley, WV 25801

Ryan Kelley Durgan-Bayne

DOB: 06-02-1984 (34)
Race: Black
Ht. 5’11” Wt. 210
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Last Known Address:
Wickham Road  Beckley, WV 25801

If you have any information on the location of Walton and Durgan-Bayne, you’re asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304)-256-1720.

———-Original story

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- This morning at 4:30 a.m.,  officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments located at 222 Hargrove Street.

Officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The male has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and his condition and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identified but two black male subjects wearing hoodies were observed fleeing the area on foot.

This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

