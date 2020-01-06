Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Police looking for 19-year-old suspect in Princeton Shooting

Kassie SimmonsBy Jan 06, 2020, 12:00 pm

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police need your help finding a man they think is responsible for shooting Amy’s House of Hope.

The suspect is Kaleb Starkey and is 19-years-old.

Police still looking for him. If you see Starkey, please call the police.

——————

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside Amy’s House of Hope.

Princeton Police Chief T.A. Gray says the business was not targeted in the shooting but was damaged by stray bullets. It’s not clear how many were involved in the Sunday afternoon shooting, but Gray says they are following a lead on one suspect.

No one was inside the business at the time and there were no reported injuries in the shooting.

Warm a Heart, Give a Bed, who operates Amy’s House of Hope, released the following statement on social media: “The City of Princeton is doing the investigation on the shooting that occurred on North Caperton Ave. above Amy’s House. This in no way related or directed at us  We were blessed that no one was in the building and no one was hurt. I also want to thank Jack Fredeking for all his help in having our window covered so quick for us. We did close our doors due to the glass being [broken and] over our place. And we are praising God that no one was hurt and we can replace the glass and open our doors soon. God bless everyone that has called and [messaged] me.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.

Kassie Simmons

