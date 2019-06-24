UPDATE: Planet Fitness Employee Fired After Being Accused Of Taking Photos Of Women

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The employee accused of taking photos of women in tanning beds at Planet Fitness in Beckley has been fired.

Planet Fitness released the following statement to WOAY:

“We are aware of an incident that took place at our Beckley, West Virginia location and can confirm that the franchise owner is working closely with the local authorities to assist in their investigation. The safety and privacy of our members is our top priority and the employee in question has been terminated. For any additional questions, we refer you to the appropriate local authorities.”

——————–

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police are investigating an incident after a worker at Planet Fitness in Beckley was accused of spying on women while tanning.

According to Beckley Police, a woman filed a complaint about a man spying on her while she was tanning. The suspect supposedly had a recording device while he was watching the woman tan.

Currently, no arrest or charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Stay with WOAY-TV for further updates on this developing story.