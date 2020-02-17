UPDATE: Pennsylvania man charged after fatal hit and run of a Greenbrier County teenager

UPDATE: TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, PA (WOAY) – An arrest has been made in connection to a hit and run that left a Greenbrier County teenager dead.

New Castle Police tell WOAY that Robert Hodge, 47, turned himself over to police on Friday, February 14, 2020. Hodge allegedly was traveling southbound on Center Avenue when he sideswiped Alissa Jones and her car, which killed her.

Hoge is charged with accident involving death or injury, homicide by motor vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, false reports, unlawful activities – operate with a hazardous brake system, and seven counts of unlawful activities – operate or permit use with unsafe equipment.

Hodge owns a trucking company AG Central.

Hodge is currently out on a 100,000 dollar unsecured bond.

—————-

WEST PITTSBURGH, PA (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County teenager is dead after a hit and run in Pennsylvania.

According to New Castle Police, the incident happened on Sunday, June 30th at around 11:10 pm on Center Avenue of West Pittsburgh. Alissa Jones was getting stuff out of her parked car when someone drove by, hit her, and fled. Police say they do have a suspect of interest but no arrests have been made.

Jones died of her injuries on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The Greenbrier East FFA released the following statement on Facebook:

“Our FFA Family has lost one of our own. Alissa Jones graduated this year as an agricultural completer in Plant Science and 4 year FFA member. She was an amazing young lady with a huge heart and smile, and wonderful talents and dreams. Among other things, she was a gifted floral designer. She was killed by a hit and run driver in PA Sunday night, passing from her injuries earlier this evening. She will be missed so very much and we grieve for her and her families loss. #ForeverBlue.

Members we will let you know about funeral arrangements as soon as we know.”