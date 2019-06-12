UPDATE: Page-Kincaid Water Problems

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Despite a petition with over 200 signatures, the Page-Kincaid PSD says they will not turn service over to American Water.

“If a private firm comes in, the question is ‘who will pay for the expense of that to happen?'” said PSD commissioner John David. ” We can either try to fix it and get grants to do that, [but if they come in] they’re going to want to have rate increases to justify their considerable, extensive expense.”

Last week, customers asked the Fayette County Commission to force the PSD to declare their system a failure. Doing so would allow American Water to take over.

