UPDATE: Page-Kincaid Water Problems
By Kassie SimmonsJun 12, 2019, 16:35 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Despite a petition with over 200 signatures, the Page-Kincaid PSD says they will not turn service over to American Water.
“If a private firm comes in, the question is ‘who will pay for the expense of that to happen?'” said PSD commissioner John David. ” We can either try to fix it and get grants to do that, [but if they come in] they’re going to want to have rate increases to justify their considerable, extensive expense.”
Last week, customers asked the Fayette County Commission to force the PSD to declare their system a failure. Doing so would allow American Water to take over.
For more details, watch the video.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.