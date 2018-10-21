UPDATE: Over 10,000 Still Without Power In Our Area Due To Strong Winds

UPDATE (10/21/18 at 8:45pm) – Over ten thousand customers still without power across West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, 10,666 are still in the dark as of Sunday night. Raleigh County has the most outages in West Virginia with around 4,000 customers in the dark.

Appalachian Power is working to get power restored as quickly as possible. The latest power will be restored is Tuesday, October 23rd.

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Thousands are without power across our area due to strong winds.

According to Appalachian Power, over 10,000 customers are in the dark. Raleigh, Fayette, and Greenbrier counties have the most outages. Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell Counties are seeing some outages, too.

Strong winds due to a cold front have knocked down trees and power lines. Wind gusts have been as high as 60mph and will continue to stay strong throughout the night.

Temperatures will drop into the 30’s but with the wind factored in, it will feel like the 20’s, and teens in the highest elevations.