UPDATE: Operation Christmas Child collects over 15,000 shoeboxes in SE WV

UPDATE: “Rejoicing today & thanking everyone who packed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.” Says Lisa Belcher.

A goal of 15,200 was set with a grand total of 15,242 gift filled shoeboxes having been collected in SE WV.

“These boxes will soon begin their journey to children in need around the world, providing them not only with much needed material items, but the gospel message of Jesus Christ.”

—————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse an International Christian relief organization. They pack shoeboxes filled with gifts and hygiene products for impoverished children all over the world.

There have also been success stories of where kids that received theses boxes came back and said thank you. “We’ve had children who have come back when they were older who received a shoebox and it changed their lives, they got their own hairbrush and toothbrush,” said Debbie Vanaman Relay Center Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

Community relations coordinator Marlene says she was inspired to donate and get involved after hearing a touching story of a child from an African country who received a shoebox. “I went and saw Alex here at First Baptist Church, and he just made an amazing impact. He is probably in his 20s and it was just very uplifting. He received several shoe-boxes in his life and it made him happy.”

Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoeboxes to children in almost two hundred countries.