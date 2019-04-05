Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: One Person Is Dead After Incident At Grandview

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an incident at Grandview National Park.

WOAY has learned that one person is dead involving an incident.  Right now, it is unknown how the victim died.

Initial reports came in of gunshots but we are still awaiting confirmation.

WOAY has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update you on the latest information as it becomes available.

——————

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews have been called to the scene to a shooting around the area of Grandview National Park.

Multiple units have been called to the scene.

Details are very limited at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

