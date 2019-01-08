Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: One Person Airlifted In Critical Condition After Two-Car Crash In Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 08, 2019, 10:38 am

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One person airlifted after a car crash in Oak Hill.

The driver of one of the cars was trapped for nearly 30 minutes and had to be flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was treated at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

——————–

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-car car accident off Route 61.

The accident is off Deepwater Mountain Road in the area of Woodbridge road. The wreck has caused heavy entrapments, and officials say the road will be shut down for a while.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition; the other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oak Hill Fire, Oak Hill Police, and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

