UPDATE: One Man Arrested, Two Still On The Run After Early Morning Shooting In Wyoming County

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person has been arrested and two people remain on the run after a shooting left one person injured in Wyoming County.

Deputies tell WOAY that David Nelson was found in his garage in the Matoaka area burning evidence. His green truck was discovered with bullet holes in it. A firearm was seized from the scene.

Deputies are still looking for Derrick Milan and David Weis. Nelson is charged with obstruction, destroying evidence, and 4 counts of attempted murder. The victim was flown to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

If you know where they may be you are asked to contact 911.

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Wyoming County Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.

Details are limited, but dispatchers said the shooting occurred this morning around 9 am. The suspect is believed to be in the McDowell or Mercer county area.

