UPDATE: One Man Arrested For Murder In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An 18-year-old is charged with murder after one person died from a shooting.

Raleigh County Deputies arrested Cory Adkins, 18, of Beaver, for the murder of Robert Stone on February 10, 2019. According to deputies, the altercation occurred after Tyler West owed money to Corey Adkins. West said, after he paid him, Adkins began to get cocky and was being antagonistic. Two other guys, Jim Polly, and Isaac Jordan showed up at the home and were also being antagonistic. West said the guys were being disrespectful to him and his dad and were told to leave. A fight broke out and a gunshot went off. Adkins fired three shots from around his waist and Robert Stone was shot in the chest. They left the scene and deputies found the gun in the passenger’s side vehicle.

Fragments from the R.I.P (radically invasive projective) ammunition was found and matched fragments found during medical procedures of Stone and West.

Adkins was also charged with malicious wounding for shooting and wounding Tyler West.

Adkins was arraigned and taken to the Southern Regional Jail with no bond.

—————————-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An early morning shooting has left one person dead, two others injured.

On 02-10-2019 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Riley Street in Coal City in reference to a shooting. An altercation ensued at a residence there involving several people, and during the altercation, three people were shot. One person has passed away as a result of his injuries, and the other two remain hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s Office is still in the process of interviewing people, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

—————————-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A shooting was reported last night in Whitby of Raleigh County.

Dispatch received the call at 11:53 p.m. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan Care Ambulance, Coal City Fire Department and the State Police were all dispatched to the scene. There have been three injuries reported, and all three were transported to the local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.