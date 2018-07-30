UPDATE: One Man Arrested For Firing Shots On Rails-To-Trail In Oak Hill

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested for firing shots on the Rails-to Trail in Oak Hill back in June.

Two witnesses say they encountered three people walking on the trail and two of them had guns. The witnesses heard two guns shots and ran. Surveillance video confirmed the identity of the suspects.

Kenneth Batey Jr. is charged with wanton endangerment and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a 5,000 dollar bond.

——–

ORGINIAL STORY: (6/18/18)

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Police Department responded to shots fired in the City Park area this afternoon at around 12:15 pm.

According to the Oak Hill Police Department, officers did find evidence that shots had been fired in the City Park area adjacent to the rail trail. Several eyewitnesses were interviewed and the city’s video surveillance system showed that the crime had occurred.

Using the surveillance footage, two of the individuals who were present during the shooting was immediately picked up and questioned.

The Oak Hill Police Department is currently obtaining warrants for three of the individuals involved and working to identify a fourth suspect.