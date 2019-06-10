UPDATE: One Man Arrested After Shots Fired In Fayetteville

UPDATE: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief David Kinzer, Kevin Legrand, 18, turned himself into authorities on Friday.

Legrand is charged with 12 counts of wanton endangerment, after he allegedly fired shots. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

An arrest warrant is still active for one other individual for 8 counts of contributing to a minor.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened last weekend.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, shortly after midnight, The Fayetteville Police Department received an excessive noise complaint in the vicinity of Fayette Avenue in the Town of Fayetteville.

While officers were responding to the complaint, another complaint was received that shots had been fired in the same vicinity.

The Fayetteville Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the residence. The immediate investigation resulted in the Officers taking three firearms into custody. A parked vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.

Right now, police believe at least 12 minors fled the scene, the total number of people who fled is undetermined at this time. They believe the youngest person was a 14-year-old. The shooter was not a minor.

This incident is under investigation by Patrolman T. B. McMillion of the Fayetteville Police Department. Upon determination of who was discharging the firearms, charges of wanton endangerment, a felony crime, will be pursued.

If anyone has any information about this incident please call the Fayetteville Police Department at 304-574-0255.