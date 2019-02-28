UPDATE: One Man Accused Of Murdering Another Inmate Waives Preliminary Hearing

UPDATE: (February 28, 2019, AT 2 PM) BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – One of three inmates accused of murdering another inmate has waived his preliminary hearing.

Dallas Lauschin 21, of Princeton, waived his preliminary hearing today. Kevin Whittaker, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at around 8 pm. In the criminal complaint, it says that the victim pressed the button in his cell to notify officials that he needed attention but was there for an hour and a 1/2 before he got any help.

Anothny Johnson, 41 and Thomes Jones 33, are also charged for murder all three suspects were housed in the same section.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Original Story: (February 19, 2019, AT 4:30 PM) – BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Three people arrested for murder after an inmate in Southern Regional Jail was found dead.

Police tell WOAY that on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at around 8 pm, Kevin Whittaker, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell. The investigation is ongoing, but three people have been charged with first-degree murder. Anthony Johnson, 41, Dallas Lauschin 21, and Thomas Jones, 33, is charged and were all housed in the same section.

