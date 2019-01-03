UPDATE: One Charged After Two People Were Shot In Beckley

UPDATE: One person has been charged after a morning shooting in Beckley.

Charlton Lamar Francis is charged with a felon in possession of a firearm. No one has been arrested in reference to the shooting because police are still investigating.

Police believe road rage was a factor. Francis, who works at Ride N Dirty, got into an altercation with another guy but it is not known who shot first. Police are not releasing the name of the second possible shooting involved.

Right now, one person has been released from the hospital and one remains in the hospital but expected to make a full recovery.

———————–

UPDATE: Two people were shot in Beckley this morning, one person arrested.

Details still limited but Robert C. Byrd Drive is back open.

————-

UPDATE: The owner of Ride N Dirty says, two people came into his detail shop and he says he thinks ones of his employees were shot because he saw him enter an ambulance.

Police have re-opened one lane of Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Stay with WOAY for further updates.

———————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A possible shooting has occurred in Beckley.

According to witnesses, a shooting occurred on Robert C. Byrd Drive near Venus Lounge at around 10:30 am.

Robert C. Drive will be shut down until further notice from Venus Lounge to Captain D’s. Please find an alternate route.

Details are very limited at this time. WOAY has a crew on the scene and one person is in handcuffs.

Stay with WOAY for further updates on this developing story.