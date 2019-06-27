UPDATE: One Arrested In Wyoming County Shooting, Two Still On The Run

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 the Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Dept. responded to Mullens on a male that had a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the shooting occurred in the Covel area of Wyoming Co. Russell McBride of Covel was home at his residence with some friends when David Nelson, David Weis, and Derick Milam pulled in at his residence and got out of a truck armed with pistols and a shotgun and began shooting. McBride was wounded by the gunfire. Nelson, Weis, and Milam left the scene. McBride was driven to Mullens where EMS and Law Enforcement was called. McBride was transported for treatment.

David Nelson was later located and arrested in Mercer County.

David Weis and Derick Milam are wanted in connection with this incident.

————–

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person has been arrested and two people remain on the run after a shooting left one person injured in Wyoming County.

Deputies tell WOAY that David Nelson was found in his garage in the Matoaka area burning evidence. His green truck was discovered with bullet holes in it. A firearm was seized from the scene.

Deputies are still looking for Derick Milam and David Weis. Nelson is charged with obstruction, destroying evidence, and 4 counts of attempted murder. The victim was flown to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

If you know where they may be you are asked to contact 911.

Stick with NewsWatch for more details on this developing story.

————–

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Wyoming County Deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.

Details are limited, but dispatchers said the shooting occurred this morning around 9 am. The suspect is believed to be in the McDowell or Mercer county area.

Stick with NewsWatch for developing details.