UPDATE: One Arrested In Summers County After Protesting Mountain Valley Pipeline

UPDATE: SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The pipeline fighter who barricaded themselves inside the Mountain Valley Pipeline this morning has been extracted, arrested, and bailed out of jail. They were charged with two misdemeanors (trespassing, obstruction) and two felonies (threats of terrorist acts, property destruction).

The anonymous pipeline fighter was extracted before 10 am this morning after spending over 3 hours blocking construction and welding from their place locked within the pipe. Another supporter was detained by police, driven off-site and released without charges.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A pipeline fighter prevented work at a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Summers County earlier this morning.

The person barricaded themselves inside a section of the pipeline next to the ditch that was slated to soon be buried.

The person inside the pipe stated, “I’ve entered this pipe in an attempt to slow the devastation that the Mountain Valley Pipeline (and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline) will cause to the ecosystem I grew to love while camping here as a child and that I now call my home.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, one person has been arrested.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.