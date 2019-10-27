UPDATE: One arrested in Raleigh County police chase, identity released

UPDATE – Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 11:30 am:

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – One man is facing charges after leading police on a chase through Raleigh and Fayette Counties.

Officer Shane Meadows tells WOAY that Christopher Lovelace was arrested and charged for leading police on a pursuit. The 30 minute chase started in Sophia, went through Beckley, continued into Mount Hope, and ending in front of Lovelace’s home on Maple Fork Road. Lovelace was driving a stolen 2001 Volkswagen Jetta out of Summers County.

Three others were in the car with Lovelace but were not charged. Meadows says, that after interviewing the other three occupants, it was determined that they didn’t know the vehicle was stolen.

Lovelace was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and receiving and transferring stolen property. Lovelace had a warrant out of Fayette County for unlawful taken of a vehicle. He was also a fugitive from Virginia.

Lovelace is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

————————-

UPDATE – Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 6:15 pm:

Four people were in the car that led police on a chase.

They were in a stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if all four will be arrested and charged; however, they were all taken into custody.

————————-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A high speed chase occurred Saturday afternoon in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, multiple law enforcement officials were pursuing a car that led police in a high speed chase. The chase started in Beckley and then ended on Route 19 at Maple Fork Road.

Police have one male in custody.

The chase started in Sophia and ended on Route 19 at Maple Fork Road exit.

Sophia Police, Beckley Police, State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Fayette County law enforcement responded.

Stay with WOAY News for more updates on this developing story.