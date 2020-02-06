UPDATE: (February 6, 2020, at 7:45 am) GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The investigation of the shooting incident of January 07, 2020, by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has culminated in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. on January 07, 2020, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the WV State Police responded to a report of shooting at a residence on Brush Road near Maxwelton.

During the initial investigation, officers would learn that the residents of the home were awakened by someone yelling outside and a vehicle was observed in their driveway. The subjects outside were yelling and inquiring as to the whereabouts of two individuals, neither of whom were know by the occupants of the home. They were then told to leave the premises. One of the subjects then fired multiple gunshots at the residence from a small-caliber firearm. One of those discharged rounds ultimately struck a teenage resident inside the house.

The victim of the shooting was subsequently transported to a medical facility in the state of VA and treated for their injuries. The scene was processed by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team for evidence. The round removed from the victim would be secured by Sergeant T. C. Webber, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, for evidence.

Through the ensuing investigation, a suspect was developed, identified as Kip Aaron Sears, age 31, of White Sulphur Springs, WV. On Friday, January 17, 2020, Mr. Sears was arrested by Corporal R. D. Baker and Corporal S. W. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, on an unrelated charge and was incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a small-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The secured handgun, as well as the round that was removed from the victim, were submitted to the WV State Police lab for analysis. Ballistic examinations revealed the submitted round to have been fired from the weapon found in possession of Kip Sears.

On Wednesday, February 05, 2020, Kip Sears was arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate on the following charges and incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

1) Persons prohibited possessing firearms

2) Wanton endangerment involving a firearm

3) Malicious assault causing bodily injury

4) Assault during commission/attempt to commit a felony

5) Use of a firearm during commission of a felony

Additional charges as a result of this investigation are anticipated.

Sergeant T. C. Webber is the lead investigator.

———————–

