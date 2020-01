UPDATE: Officers located suspect vehicle in shots fired call

UPDATE: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, officers from the White Sulphur Springs Police department responded to shots fired call in the area of 123 Circle Drive.

Upon arriving on the scene, all parties involved had already fled the scene and an investigation was started. Witnesses stated that two black males exited a silver Kia Sorento and approached a brown Subaru that was trying to flee the scene and one of the black males which were wearing a mask, fired two shots at the Subaru and jumped back into the Kia which was being driven by what appeared to be a white male and sped off.

The investigation shows that two shots were fired and both shots struck the victim’s vehicle but no occupants were struck and there were no injuries. Deputies from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office and WV State Troopers located the suspect vehicle in Nicholas County along with one of the occupants.

At this time no charges have been filed and an investigation continues. No names are being released at this time. If anyone has information, contact the White Sulphur Springs Department at 304-536-1466.

——————————

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating shots fired call from Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but dispatchers say the call came in just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.