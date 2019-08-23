UPDATE: Offering plates found at Lewisburg Church, TV now missing

UPDATE: August 23, 2019 at 11 am: LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Police in Lewisburg say that two offering plates that went missing from St. James Episcopal Church have been found.

Police say there were in a box with some other items that had been hidden outside of the church. It was also discovered that a 32″ Vizio television was also missing. There is a person of interest in regards to the theft but the person’s name can not be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding the theft of the television and attempted thefts of the other items, please call Lewisburg Police at 304-645-1626.

——————–

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Police in Lewisburg need your help finding the person(s) responsible for stealing two offering plates from a church.

According to police, St. James Episcopal Church was the victim of larceny. Someone stole two offering plates from the church. The plates are about 10-12″, pewter, and inscribed. The plates have little monetary value, but they are significant to the church, and its history.

If anyone has any information as to the who has the offering plates or where the plates may be, please call Lewisburg Police at 304-645-1626.