Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured UPDATE: No Injuries Reported After Train Derailment In McDowell County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

UPDATE: No Injuries Reported After Train Derailment In McDowell County

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 25, 2019, 13:06 pm

37
0

UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Today, deputies responded to a train derailment located near Roderfield on US route 52.

The train was empty and was not carrying any cargo.  One of the cars derailed and struck the underpass structure that crosses US 52 knocking an axle off the train into the roadway along with other debris.

No one was injured as a result of the derailment.

As of this time, the roadway is reopened; however, railway crews are still on scene.

———————————————-

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A possible train derailment has occurred on parts of U.S. Route 52.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that a call came in at 11:44 am of a possible train derailment along Route 52 between Iager and Roderfield.

Roderfield Fire Department, Northfork Fire Department, and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.

Stay with WOAY News for updates on this developing story. 

Previous PostDeputies In Raleigh County Will Be Increasing Patrols Starting Today For Impaired Drivers
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X