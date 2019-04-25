UPDATE: No Injuries Reported After Train Derailment In McDowell County

UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Today, deputies responded to a train derailment located near Roderfield on US route 52.

The train was empty and was not carrying any cargo. One of the cars derailed and struck the underpass structure that crosses US 52 knocking an axle off the train into the roadway along with other debris.

No one was injured as a result of the derailment.

As of this time, the roadway is reopened; however, railway crews are still on scene.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A possible train derailment has occurred on parts of U.S. Route 52.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that a call came in at 11:44 am of a possible train derailment along Route 52 between Iager and Roderfield.

Roderfield Fire Department, Northfork Fire Department, and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.

