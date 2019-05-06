UPDATE: Nicholas County Man Charged With Two Counts Of First-Degree Murder

UPDATE: NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man has been arrested after he shot two people in Nicholas County.

Roger D Blankenship Sr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting incident in Nicholas County. The incident happened on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at around 5:10 pm. When police arrived at 44 Twin Elms Road in the Dreenen area of Nicholas County, they found that Douglas Hypes had been shot and that the accused, Roger D Blankenship St., was leaving the victims residence heading towards Drennen driving a silver jeep. Officer found a second victim, Ilene Blankenship, who had also been shot.

Both victims were found on the front porch of the residence covered in blood with apparent gunshot wounds with several .45 caliber spent shell casings near the victims.

Blankenship shot himself in the face after killing the two victims and drove to his residence in the Swiss area of Nicholas County. Officers found a .45 caliber pistol on the scene and asked Blankenship if someone had shot him? Blankenship shook his head, “no” and pointed to his chest. When asked if he had shot his wife and anyone else, the accused shook his head, “yes.”

Blankenship is in Central Regional Jail under no bond.

_____________________

Original Story: April 29, 2019

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people were found shot to death in Nicholas County.

According to State Police, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at around 5:10 pm, Police responded to a call of gunshots at a residence of Douglas Hypes at 44 Twin Oaks Drive. Upon arrival on the scene, Ilene Blankenship and Douglas P. Hypes were found deceased from gunshot wounds. It was later determined that Roger D. Blankenship, Sr. had fired the fatal gunshots to both victims and fled the scene. Upon further investigating, it was revealed that a pending marital divorce concerning the Blankenships.

Roger Blankenship, Sr. was discovered at this residence located on Rt. 39 near Swiss in Nicholas County with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face and in possession of a loaded firearm.

Blankenship, Sr. was transported from his residence for medical treatment.

This investigation is on-going, stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this story.