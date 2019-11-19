UPDATE: New details emerge on the death of an Oak Hill woman

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill police have arrested Hayden John Dixon of Oak Hill and charged him with the murder of Trinity McCallister.

According to court documents, McCallister’s body was discovered on November 12, with blunt force trauma.

At the crime scene, an axe was found and fingerprints on the axe matched those of Dixon.

The medical examiner has ruled that McCallister died from severe strikes to the face and head from the axe and strangulation.

Chief Mike Whisman spoke with WOAY and told us that more charges could be filed.

