UPDATE: New details emerge in 8-year-old Oak Hill child neglect case

UPDATE (12/17/19 at 6 pm) OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One adult accused of child neglect resulting in the death of an 8-year-old appears in court.

WOAY News was the only one in the courtroom, as today was supposed to be the preliminary hearing for the three charged with child neglect resulting in the death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl; however, Julie Browning showed up and requested more time to find counsel.

Marty Browning who is still in jail requested more time to find counsel as well.

Sherie Titchenell waived her preliminary hearing, which will now go to Circuit Court.

The three were arrested earlier this month after allegedly refusing to give food, water, and medical attention to an eight-year-old girl who ended up dying.

Sherie Titchenell and Julie Browning are currently out on bond.

———————

UPDATE (12/14/19 at 12 pm) OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two out three accused of child neglect resulting in the death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl are out on bond.

According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections, Julie Browning, 36 and Sherie Titchenell, 38, have posted their 100,000 dollar bond.

Marty Browning Jr., 34, is still in jail on a 100,000 dollar bond.

———————

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two people have turned themselves into police after a lengthy child abuse investigation that resulted in death.

According to Oak Hill Police, Julie Browning, 36 and Marty Browning JR. 34 of Hilltop were arraigned on one count each of death of a child by parent and child neglect causing death as well. Sherie Titchenell, 35, of Hilltop was arrested last night.

All three were set bonds at 100,000 dollars.

——————–

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An 8-year-old child in Oak Hill is dead after three adults allegedly refused to properly give the child food, water, or medical attention. One witness stated that the child had to drink toilet water, which could have caused sepsis.

According to court documents, On December 26, 2018, Oak Hill Police were dispatched to Plateau Medical Center in reference to an eight-year-old child having cardiac arrest. The officer who responded was advised by medical personnel that the child had multiple markings all over her body such as bruising, what appeared to be a burn and lacerations. The child ended up passing away. The officer was shown what appeared to be small injuries all over the child’s body and observed to be a tear in her rectum.

The child’s father, Marty Browning Jr. was interviewed along with the child’s stepmom, Julie Titchenell, and aunt Sherie Titchenell.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, their report believes that the child died due to the likely sepsis in her body due to necrotizing Bronchopneumonia with diffuse alveolar damage of uncertain etiology. One doctor at the Charleston Area Medical Center says she believes the child was a victim of medical child abuse, based on the child being on multiple medications, subject to blood draws, but never evaluated by a pediatric endocrinologist. Authorities found that when the child needed medical attention, the adults waited three days to get her any medical care.

A search warrant was done at the home and a vibrator was found in the children’s room and a claw hammer was within an arm’s reach of one of the children’s beds.

On January 28, 2019, a relative told a counselor that she believed that the child died because her mom and stepdad grounded her for 3 days once and her grounding was that she wasn’t allowed to drink anything. The relative said she caught her sister drinking from the toilet and feels that is how she got the infection. The child continued to tell the counselor that they would hit the child with things but not the rest of us. They hit her with a wooden spoon and metal object. She said her mom, dad, and aunt wouldn’t let her have any food and she would ask for extra food at school. The relative further went on to say that CPS would come to the school and talk to us but they all told us not tell them anything. The relative said she had to teach herself because her mom and dad wouldn’t help and her other siblings were already behind. The relative told that the aunt wouldn’t feed them and when the parents asked if the child had eaten, she would say, yes.

Later on, another interview took place with the relative in March, she told that the child would wet the bed and that they made her sleep on the floor, with no pillow or blankets. The aunt, Sherie Titchenell, would only allow the victim to eat one meal a day.

According to a statement made to police by Sherie Titchenell, the 8-year-old would harm herself; including pinching or scratching on her arm and legs. Sherie also said the child’s birth mother is the one that had injured her, causing the lacerations on her back.

Allegedly when the parents found out that CPS was interviewing the children at school, they removed them to be homeschooled.

When Marty Browning Jr. was interviewed he backed up Sherie Titchenell’s statement by saying the child would harm herself.

When Julie Titchenell was interviewed by police, she also agreed that the birth mother had injured the child’s back, which looked like belt marks. She also said the child would scratch herself.

Based on information given from the State Medical Examiner’s office, inconsistent medical records, inconsistent statements taken from Julie Titchenell, Sherie Titchenell, and Marty Browning Jr. it is clear that all three adults at the home failed to properly and proficiently care or provide care for the child with proper nutrition, water, and medical attention which inevitably caused the death of the 8-year-old child. Four children and three adults lived at the home during the incident back in December of 2018. As of now, the other children are in foster care.

Sherie Titchenell is charged with child neglect resulting in death and death of a child by parent or guardian. She is being held under a 100,000 dollar bond.

The investigation is still on-going.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.