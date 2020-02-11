UPDATE: Names released of those charged and arrested in connection to Greenbrier County shooting

UPDATE: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The names of those arrested and charged in connection to a shooting incident that took place back in January has been released.

Lt. Grimm tells WOAY that Christopher Brooks, Devin Brown, and Damon Blankenship have been charged and arrested after a shooting incident over a drug deal went wrong.

Grimm says that Brooks is charged with wanton endangerment, Devin Brown and Damon Blankenship are charged with accessory before and after the fact and wanton endangerment.

Police tell us that others could be arrested and more charges could be filed in this case.

Stay with WOAY News 4 for further updates on this developing story.

——————————

UPDATE: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Three suspects have been charged and arrested in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this month.

As of Tuesday, January 28, 2020, there have been three suspects charged and arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 123 Circle Drive in White Sulphur Springs.

During the investigation, the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, assisted by both the Greenbrier County and Nicholas County Sheriff’s Departments, found that the entire incident occurred from a drug deal gone wrong which resulted in gunfire placing innocent people at risk. CPL Seth Havens, the lead investigator in this case with White Sulphur Springs Police Department is advising that more individuals will be charged in this case as the investigation continues.

The White Sulphur Springs Police Department would also like to thank all those who have provided information regarding this incident.

The names of those arrested are not being released at this time.

Stay with WOAY News 4 for further updates on this developing story.

——————————

UPDATE: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, officers from the White Sulphur Springs Police department responded to shots fired call in the area of 123 Circle Drive.

Upon arriving on the scene, all parties involved had already fled the scene and an investigation was started. Witnesses stated that two black males exited a silver Kia Sorento and approached a brown Subaru that was trying to flee the scene and one of the black males which were wearing a mask, fired two shots at the Subaru and jumped back into the Kia which was being driven by what appeared to be a white male and sped off.

The investigation shows that two shots were fired and both shots struck the victim’s vehicle but no occupants were struck and there were no injuries. Deputies from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office and WV State Troopers located the suspect vehicle in Nicholas County along with one of the occupants.

At this time no charges have been filed and an investigation continues. No names are being released at this time. If anyone has information, contact the White Sulphur Springs Department at 304-536-1466.

——————————

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating shots fired call from Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but dispatchers say the call came in just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.