UPDATE: Names Released In Deadly Greenbrier County Car Crash

UPDATE: FORT SPRING, WV (WOAY) – The name of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the double fatality that occurred on State Route 63 have been released.

The eastbound vehicle was being operated by Nuetulia Huffman, age 59, of Alderson, WV.

The westbound vehicle was being operated by Paul Longanacre, age 76, of Sinks Grove, WV.07

________________________________

FORT SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Greenbrier County.

On Monday, May 06, 2019, at approximately 8:37 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle automobile accident on State Route 63 near Fort Spring, WV.

Officers determined that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 63 crossed into the travel lane of a westbound vehicle resulting in a head-on collision. Both drivers had to be extricated from the vehicles. There were no other passengers.

Both drivers would subsequently succumb to injuries sustained in the accident. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Alderson Police Department provided assistance.

Corporal B. W. Mitchell, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.