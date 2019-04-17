UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Mercer County Crash

UPDATE: BRUSHFORK, WV (WOAY) – The identity of a man who was killed in a car crash has been released.

Michael Ombler, 30, of Bluefield, died Tuesday morning, after a pick-up truck and a car hit head-on. The accident happened on Airport Road.

Two others were also injured.

