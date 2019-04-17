UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Mercer County Crash

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
By Apr 17, 2019, 11:00 am

UPDATE: BRUSHFORK, WV (WOAY) – The identity of a man who was killed in a car crash has been released.

Michael Ombler, 30, of Bluefield, died Tuesday morning, after a pick-up truck and a car hit head-on.  The accident happened on Airport Road.

Two others were also injured.

BRUSHFORK, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead, two others injured after a head-on collision in Brushfork of Mercer County.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, the crash happened around 7 am Tuesday on Airport Road. A pick-up truck and a car hit head-on. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, the two others in the pick-up truck were severely injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and names are not being released until the family has been notified.

Tyler Barker

