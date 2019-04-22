UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal McDowell County Crash

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man who was killed in a car crash.

Johnny Ray Justus from Panther, WV, died at the scene of the crash.

Deputies do not have any updates on the others regarding their medical condition.

——————–

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – A car accident in McDowell County turns fatal.

On 04-22-2019 at around 2:20 pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident in Iaeger WV on US RT 52.

Five people were transported from the scene; two were children. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. No names are being released at this time, and the accident is still under investigation.

Charges are forthcoming.

Assisting the Sheriffs Office were Jan Care Ambulance service, Iaeger Police Department, Iaeger Fire Department, Bradshaw Fire Department.