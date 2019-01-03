UPDATE: Name Release Of Person Who Died After Early Morning Crash In Beckley

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department has released the name of the man who died from the early morning accident in Beckley.

Terrance A. Gober II was a Gunnery Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp. and he worked locally as a Beckley Maps Liaison.

The Beckley Police Departments’ investigation on the cause of this tragic accident is on-going.

———-

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an accident involving an Oak Hill Garbage Truck occurred this morning in Beckley.

On January 2, 2019, at 6:10 a.m. Ptl. England and Cpl. Hudnall was patrolling on N. Eisenhower Drive in the area of the Galleria Plaza when they encountered a traffic collision that had just occurred involving an Oak Hill Garbage Truck and a Jeep Wrangler.

Officers immediately began rendering lifesaving measures on the driver of the Jeep with the assistance of an employee of Chick-fil-A who possesses an EMT-B certification until they were relieved by responding Emergency Medical Personnel from JanCare Ambulance. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation by the Beckley Police Department with assistance from the WV Department of Transportation. No charges have been filed at this time and the name of the driver of the Garbage Truck is being withheld pending further investigation. The name of the victim, a 35-year-old white male, is being withheld until family notifications can be made.

————

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Two vehicle accident occurred early this morning in Beckley, A garbage truck was one of the vehicles involved.

9-1-1 Dispatchers received the call ten minutes after 6 o’clock a.m. The Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

One person was transported to a local hospital and the Beckley Police Department are investigating the cause of the accident.