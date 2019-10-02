UPDATE: Mountain Fire in Pax is out

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Oct 02, 2019, 15:57 pm

UPDATE: Fire officials tells WOAY that the fire is out in Pax.

The fire jumped the fire line last night and threatened a home but was put out.

No homes were impacted.

Approximately 10-15 acres burned.

PAX, WV (WOAY) – Three fire departments have been battling a mountain fire for hours.

An official told WOAY News that the fire started this morning at around 9 am off the side of a mountain off Paint Creek Road in Fayette County.  Pax fire department was first on the scene, Oak Hill and Mount Hope fire departments were called in to help fight the blaze.  Approximately 10-15 acres have burned so far and it is not completely out yet.

Dry conditions are enhancing fire dangers across the area and there is currently a burn ban in effect statewide.

It is unknown what caused the fire to start at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

