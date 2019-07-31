UPDATE: Missing woman found, one man arrested

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On July 31, 2019, at approximately 9:35 p.m. following extensive efforts, detectives safely located HEATHER FRANASIAK in Daniels, WV.

Ms. Franasiak is no longer considered a missing person and the Beckley Police Department would like to thank the public for their interest in sharing this post.

Lt. Allard would also like to thank Ms. Franasiak’s co-workers who provided crucial information that assisted law enforcement in their efforts to locate Ms. Franasiak.”

The Beckley Police Department was assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery of Ms. Franasiak and the Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Sean Luke O’Connor for obstructing in our missing person investigation. O’Connor was transported to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.” Lt. Allard credits a strong working relationship between the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the local community with bringing this investigation to a quick and safe resolution. ————————-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing person “HEATHER NICOLE FRANASIAK” who was last seen leaving her place of employment at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on Monday, July 29, 2019, at approximately 7:40 p.m.

FRANASIAK is believed to be driving a 2019 black Nissan Altima with WV Registration 32J-638. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Cpl. Cuevas at the

Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their P3 Tips app. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.